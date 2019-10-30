PM Modi Meets His Mother In Gujarat Ahead Of Narmada Visit Tomorrow

PM Modi went to Raysan village near Gandhinagar to meet his mother.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his mother Hiraba at Raysan village near Gandhinagar after he reached Ahmedabad.

The prime minister will be participating in various events tomorrow at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The PM was greeted at the airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries.

On way to Raj Bhavan, PM Modi went to Raysan to meet his mother, who lives with PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

The PM spent around 20 minutes with his mother before heading towards Raj Bhavan, where he would be halting for a night.

On Thursday, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the "Statue of Unity" at Kevadiya.

His other programmes include participating in the "Ekta Diwas Parade" and interacting with civil service probationers.

