PM Modi Launches, Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 29,400 Crore In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crores in Mumbai on Saturday.

PM Modi was felicitated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon in Mumbai.

This was Narendra Modi's first visit to Mumbai after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for tunnel work at the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project, worth over Rs 6,300 crore.

The GMLR envisages road connectivity from the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund. The total length of the GMLR is approximately 6.65 kilometres and will provide direct connectivity for the Western suburbs to the new proposed airport at Navi Mumbai and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The Kalyan Yard will help in the segregation of long-distance and suburban traffic.

The remodelling will increase the yard's capacity to handle more trains, reducing congestion and improving the efficiency of train operations. The Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal in Navi Mumbai will be built on an area of more than 32,600 sq m and will provide additional employment opportunities to the local people, serving as an additional terminal for handling cement and other commodities.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and the extension of Platforms No. 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station. The new, longer platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus can accommodate longer trains, allowing for more passengers per train and improving the station's capacity to handle increased traffic. Platforms No. 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station have been extended by 382 meters with a cover shed and washable apron, augmenting the trains to up to 24 coaches and thus increasing passenger capacity.

Prime Minister Modi also launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana with an outlay of around Rs 5,600 crore. This transformative internship program aims to address youth unemployment by providing opportunities for skill enhancement and industry exposure for youth aged 18 to 30 years.

