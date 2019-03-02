PM Modi Kicks Off Bihar Election Campaign At Patna Today: 10 Points

This will be PM Modi's first rally at Gandhi Maidan since he assumed the top position.

Patna: Today will be a busy Sunday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he kicks off his Bihar election campaign from the historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna, before rushing north to take the fight to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his bastion - Amethi - in Uttar Pradesh. A lot of significance has been attached to the Sankalp Rally, as the event is called. Billboards, posters and hoardings with pictures of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders have come up in various parts of the state capital, inviting people to the event. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has predicted that at least five lakh people will be in attendance.