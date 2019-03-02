Before PM Modi's Rally In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav's Dare To Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav told Nitish Kumar to not be scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to demand special status for Bihar from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA's Sankalp rally in Patna on Sunday.

"Modi had promised special category status for Bihar, but till date the promise has not been fulfilled. Nitishji, tomorrow is the right time for your leader Modi to formally announce special category status for Bihar from the dais of the Sankalp rally," Tejashwi Yadav said.

PM Modi will launch the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at the rally in Gandhi Maidan.

Mr Yadav also advised Nitish Kumar not to be afraid of PM Modi and "demand the genuine rights of Bihar."

He alleged that Mr Kumar played the spoilsport as a Union Minister in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee when then RJD government in Bihar demanded special status.

"Kumar was solely responsible for the denial of special category status to Bihar when he was a Union Minister. Later, he launched the demand for special status after coming to power a decade ago. Now he has forgotten his longstanding demand just to save his chair," Mr Yadav said.