Bihar Man Arrested For WhatsApp Threat To Bomb PM Modi's Rally: Police

A man in Bihar's Patna was arrested after he posted a message on WhatsApp, threatening a blast at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3, police said on Wednesday.

Udayan Rai, a self-proclaimed social worker and a resident of Patna, was arrested on Tuesday after he threatened to carry out the explosion at Gandhi Maidan during the NDA's upcoming Sankalp Rally on Sunday.

He was charged for spreading rumours and threats, a police official said.

He was produced at a court and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Probe officials are also checking through his public and social media profiles.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is organising the Sankalp Rally in Patna on March 3 as a show of strength ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Security has been tightened in Patna in view of the rally. In October 2013, a series of bomb blast at the same venue during then BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi's rally had killed six people.