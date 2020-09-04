PM Interacts With Indian Police Service Probationers: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers during the ''Dikshant Parade'' event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad at 11 am on Friday.
As many as 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy, according to a release by PMO.
"They joined the Academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad with other services like IAS, IFS, etc," it said.
During the basic course training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, probationers undergo training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing.
Meanwhile, passing out parade of IPS probationers is underway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.
Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's address:
- PM Modi addresses young IPS officers via video conferencing during the ‘Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
- I was looking forward to meeting you all in person, but due to COVID-19 restrictions that did not happened. But I am sure that in times to come, I will get an opportunity to meet many of you.
- Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high, and you all must be alert and prepared for this.
- There is a higher degree of stress, and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value.