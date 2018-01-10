Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails Skier Aanchal Thakur's 'Historic Accomplishment'

Comments
"Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2018