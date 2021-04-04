'Remember Teachings Of Jesus': PM Modi Greets Nation On Easter

Jesus Christ's emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world. PM Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended Easter greetings to people across the country this morning.

In his greeting on Twitter, PM Modi said that Jesus Christ's "emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world."

"Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind said this day "reaffirms our faith in innate goodness of humanity."

"Easter greetings to all! The resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated across the world, gives us hope and happiness; reaffirms our faith in innate goodness of humanity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen the bonds of love, affection and harmony in our society!" he tweeted.

The President had greeted the nation on the eve of Easter too. "On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all the fellow citizens, especially from the Christian community, living in India and abroad," he said.

"On this joyous occasion, let's follow these values which will strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase happiness and prosperity in our nation," he added.

Easter Sunday marks the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and comes on the third day after his Crucifixion.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, this is the second Easter when millions of Christians around the world are facing restrictions due to surge in cases. Even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, the worrying spike in infections has forced the re-imposition of curbs.