PM Modi Extends Greetings For Parkash Purab Of Guru Granth Sahib

PM Modi extended greetings during the sacred Sikh celebration of Parkash Purab. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended greetings during the celebration of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, and said its principles lay emphasis on compassion, justice and equality.

PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, whose noble principles, the emphasis on compassion, justice and equality guide the entire humankind."

Greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, whose noble principles, the emphasis on compassion, justice and equality guide the entire humankind. pic.twitter.com/J2KS044cQ6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2021

The occasion marks the completion of the holy book of Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev Ji in 1604 at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib.

Earlier in the day, a ''Nagar Kirtan'' (religious procession) was organised at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar to mark this occasion.