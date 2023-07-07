PM Modi Expresses Condolences On Death Of Renowned Artist Namboothiri

He worked in various newspapers and as an art director in some films. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of renowned artist Karuvattu Mana Vasudevan Namboothiri.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote, "Sri KM Vasudevan Namboothiri Ji will be remembered for his iconic artwork. He is widely respected for his creativity and efforts to popularize aspects related to history and culture. Saddened by his loss. My thoughts are with his family at this time of grief. Om Shanti."

Shri K M Vasudevan Namboothiri Ji will be remembered through his iconic art works. He was widely respected for his creativity and efforts to popularise aspects relating to history and culture. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2023

Renowned artist Vasudevan Namboothiri passed away today morning. He was 98. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments in a private hospital in Malappuram district.

He worked in various newspapers and as an art director in some films. He portrayed important characters in several Malayalam films.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Legislative Assembly speaker A.N. Shamseer, and Union Minister for State V Muraleedharan expressed their condolences on his death.

"Mourning the passing of legendary Kerala artist Namboothiri at the age of 97. After a lifetime of drawing in black&white (his illustrations were famed across the state), at age 82 he took up colour and dazzled the world with works of vivid exuberance. A special talent. #OmShanti", tweeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Mourning the passing of legendary Kerala artist Namboothiri at the age of 97. After a lifetime of drawing in black&white (his illustrations were famed across the state), at age 82 he took up colour and dazzled the world with works of vivid exuberance. A special talent. #OmShantipic.twitter.com/9FRqOFoQw8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 7, 2023

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)