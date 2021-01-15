PM Modi Dials Union Minister Shripad Naik, Enquires About His Health

During a short telephonic conversation, PM asked Shripad Naik to take care of his health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Union minister Shripad Naik, who is recuperating at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji after getting injured in a road accident.

Mr Naik's office stated that PM Modi called up the BJP leader minutes before Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu met the Union minister at the hospital.

During a short telephonic conversation, the PM asked Mr Naik to take care of his health, Mr Naik's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Suraj Naik told PTI.

Mr Naidu met Mr Naik (68), a Lok Sabha MP from Goa, at around 10.20 am.

Mr Naik was admitted to the government-run GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.

His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

The GMCH on Thursday evening had said the health condition of Naik has been improving.

A team of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatment being given to Mr Naik.