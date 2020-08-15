PM Modi Continues Safa Tradition; Goes For Saffron And Cream Turban

Independence Day 2020 images: PM Modi goes for saffron and cream safa today

Independence 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year went for a saffron and cream safa (head gear) for the Independence Day function at Delhi's Red Fort. Continuing with his tradition of colourful turbans, the Prime Minister today sported a safa with a long trail.

The PM paired the safa with a half-sleeve kurta in pastel shade, which has attained an iconic status as the famous 'Modi kurta' since his campaign days in 2013-14 and earlier. He wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used for cover his mouth and nose in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, PM Modi had worn a multi-coloured safa as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech, months after a stunning victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and returning to power for a second term.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani safa, the Prime Minister's eye-catching head gears have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

For his first Independence Day speech in 2014, he had opted for a red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green trail.

In 2015, he chose a bright yellow safa with multi-coloured criss-cross lines. The next year he had a tie-and-dye turban in shades of pink and yellow.

The Prime Minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines. In 2018, he donned a saffron and red turban for his Independence Day function at the Red Fort.

The Independence Day celebrations, which have always been a grand affair, has been scaled down this year keeping in mind the safety measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.