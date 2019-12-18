Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson On UK Poll Win

PM Modi, Boris Johnson resolved to work closely on issues of trade, security and defence (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his British counterpart Boris Johnson over the phone and congratulated him for securing a majority in the recently held general elections of the country.

According to an official statement, the two leaders also resolved to continue working closely together on issues such as trade, security and defence, and to step up our cooperation on climate change ahead of next year's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

"Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted following Boris Johnson's election win last week.

Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties. pic.twitter.com/D95Z7XXRml — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2019

Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on Friday secured a majority in the House of Commons. The victory would mean that they will plough ahead with the Brexit, dashing all chances of a second referendum over the issue.

This was Britain's third general election in a little more than four years, and the second since the June 2016 Brexit referendum.