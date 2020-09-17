PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy MD PR Krishna Kumar

PM Modi also posted a picture of himself with PR Krishna Kumar on twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of PR Krishna Kumar, an ayurvedic physician and founder of the AVP Research Foundation.

The Prime Minister said Mr Kumar's persistent, enterprising and mission-mode efforts have contributed to the popularity of Ayurveda across the globe.

Prime Minister Modi also posted a picture of himself with Mr Kumar on twitter.

"PR Krishna Kumar's persistent, enterprising and mission-mode efforts contributed to Ayurveda's global popularity. He was an extremely humble and knowledgeable person. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

PR Krishna Kumar was the founder of AVP.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)