PM Modi Condoles Death Of Nuclear Scientist Sekhar Basu

Sekhar Basu, a veteran atomic scientist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, died due to COVID-19 early on Thursday at a private hospital in Kolkata.

I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr Sekhar Basu, PM Modi said (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of noted atomic scientist Sekhar Basu, and said he played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering.

He breathed his last just three days after turning 68.

In his condolence message, the Prime Minister said, "I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti!"

