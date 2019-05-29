Election 2019

PM Modi Assures Naveen Patnaik Of Centre's Complete Cooperation

Naveen Patnaik, who is the Biju Janata Dal president, took the oath as Odisha Chief Minister in a grand ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

All India | | Updated: May 29, 2019 17:31 IST
PM Modi Assures Naveen Patnaik Of Centre's Complete Cooperation

Naveen Patnaik took oath as Odisha Chief Minister for a fifth consecutive term.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Naveen Patnaik, who took oath as Odisha chief minister for a fifth consecutive term, and assured him of the Centre's complete cooperation in the state's progress.

Mr Patnaik, the Biju Janata Dal president, took the oath in a grand ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

"Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha's Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people's aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha's progress," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The BJD, which won 112 seats in the 147-member Assembly in the recently concluded elections, held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in Odisha since 2000.
 

Results

Map

