'Time For Congress To Go,' PM Modi Tells Rally In Bengaluru: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bengaluru that marks the culmination of the BJP's statewide



More than 3,000 police personnel and an additional 1,200 traffic policemen have been deployed to ensure that the rally and the PM's speech -- which will be held at the Palace Grounds in the heart of the city -- goes smoothly.



In Karnataka, Congress is standing at the exit gate

With the motto of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas", a BJP government in Karnataka will lead the state on the path of development

Our government at the centre is working for the poor, middle class with the motto of ease of living, we will do the same in Karnataka

A BJP government in Karnataka will ensure development of infrastructure, better roads, new metro routes, trains

We will give free electricity connection to 7 lakh houses in Karnataka under the Centre's new scheme on electricity

There are some people who gives more importance to their own good, rather than the good of the country

Karnataka government is setting new records in corruption

The money that was given to Karnataka government did not reach the people of the state

When Congress was there in the centre, Karnataka was given Rs 73,000 crore. When BJP came in centre we gave the state Rs 2 lakh crore. It is an increase of 180%. However, have you seen that money given to the state?

In the budget, we have announced the suburban railway in Bangalore at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore. 28 station will be build and 15 lakh commuters will be benefited. This will end the traffic menace in the city and also held improve the environment

All this says only one thing that we are giving importance in building next-generation infrastructure in the state

People of Karnataka has well understood which party cares about the state more

The amount of investment that we are planning for the state will also help bring in a lot of employment

People know, how farmers of this country had to suffer for urea. How much premium they had to pay, how they have to run here and there for selling their produce. But steadily we have solved all these problems

Yedurappa has already announced that after he become Chief Minister he will allocate Rs 1 lakh crore for irrigation

Just imagine if the state and the centre government work together what can happen

And if farmer's son Yedurappa becomes CM the Centre's MSP scheme will be highly successful because he knows the problems of the farmers

If you go to any part of the country three crops you will see everywhere, Tomato, Onion and Potato. And that is our TOP priority. And by TOP, I mean Tomato, Onion, Potato.

The kind of sensitivity we have shown to the farmers, has the Congress government ever shown that?

We have already setup Rs 10,000 crore fund for startups and this will be beneficial to the middle class youth. I believe, they are job creators and not job seekers



