'Time For Congress To Go,' PM Modi Tells Rally In Bengaluru: Highlights

Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's address in Bengaluru:
- Your enthusiasm, all the saffron wave, shows that the countdown for the Congress government to leave Karnataka has begun. In Karnataka, Congress is standing at the exit gate
- With the motto of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas", a BJP government in Karnataka will lead the state on the path of development
- Our government at the centre is working for the poor, middle class with the motto of ease of living, we will do the same in Karnataka
- A BJP government in Karnataka will ensure development of infrastructure, better roads, new metro routes, trains
- We will give free electricity connection to 7 lakh houses in Karnataka under the Centre's new scheme on electricity
- There are some people who gives more importance to their own good, rather than the good of the country
- Karnataka government is setting new records in corruption
- The money that was given to Karnataka government did not reach the people of the state
- When Congress was there in the centre, Karnataka was given Rs 73,000 crore. When BJP came in centre we gave the state Rs 2 lakh crore. It is an increase of 180%. However, have you seen that money given to the state?
- In the budget, we have announced the suburban railway in Bangalore at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore. 28 station will be build and 15 lakh commuters will be benefited. This will end the traffic menace in the city and also held improve the environment
- All this says only one thing that we are giving importance in building next-generation infrastructure in the state
- People of Karnataka has well understood which party cares about the state more
- The amount of investment that we are planning for the state will also help bring in a lot of employment
- People know, how farmers of this country had to suffer for urea. How much premium they had to pay, how they have to run here and there for selling their produce. But steadily we have solved all these problems
- Yedurappa has already announced that after he become Chief Minister he will allocate Rs 1 lakh crore for irrigation
- Just imagine if the state and the centre government work together what can happen
- And if farmer's son Yedurappa becomes CM the Centre's MSP scheme will be highly successful because he knows the problems of the farmers
- If you go to any part of the country three crops you will see everywhere, Tomato, Onion and Potato. And that is our TOP priority. And by TOP, I mean Tomato, Onion, Potato.
- The kind of sensitivity we have shown to the farmers, has the Congress government ever shown that?
- We have already setup Rs 10,000 crore fund for startups and this will be beneficial to the middle class youth. I believe, they are job creators and not job seekers