"T For Tomato": In Bengaluru, PM Modi Says Farmers His "TOP" Priority

Share EMAIL PRINT Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said there has been a 180 per cent increase in the allocation for Karnataka after the BJP-led NDA government came to power in the Centre. The money, however, has not been passed on by the state's Congress government, he said. He also outlined the party's plan for the state, which includes a suburban railway for Bengaluru, bonanza for farmers and reiterated Union finance minister Arun Jaitley's budget promise of putting men in hawai chappals (slippers) in haiwai jahaaj (airplanes).



"When the Congress was there in the Centre, Karnataka was given 73,0000 crore. When the BJP came to power in the Centre, we gave the state 2 lakh crore. It is an increase of 180 per cent. However, have you seen that money given to the state?" he said.



Without naming the Congress, he said, "There are some people who give more importance to their own good, rather than the good of the country."



The Prime Minister also continued his pitch to the farmers, who have been one of the key focus areas in the recently announced Union budget. The BJP, he said, has given "TOP" priority to the farmers, he added, explaining, "by TOP, I mean Tomato, Onion, Potato".



The focus, he indicated, was also evident in the party's choice for the top job in the state - BS Yeddyurappa, who headed the earlier BJP government in the state.



"If farmer's son Yeddurappa becomes the Chief Minister, the Centre's MSP (minimum support price) scheme will be highly successful because he knows the problems of the farmers," he said.



Karnataka is the only state in south India, where the BJP won an election. The party is going all-out to wrest power from the Congress in this election. Mr Yeddyurappa led the statewide Parivarthana Rally, whose culmination was being addressed by PM Modi at Palace Grounds in the heart of the city.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said there has been a 180 per cent increase in the allocation for Karnataka after the BJP-led NDA government came to power in the Centre. The money, however, has not been passed on by the state's Congress government, he said. He also outlined the party's plan for the state, which includes a suburban railway for Bengaluru, bonanza for farmers and reiterated Union finance minister Arun Jaitley's budget promise of putting men in hawai chappals (slippers) in haiwai jahaaj (airplanes)."When the Congress was there in the Centre, Karnataka was given 73,0000 crore. When the BJP came to power in the Centre, we gave the state 2 lakh crore. It is an increase of 180 per cent. However, have you seen that money given to the state?" he said.Without naming the Congress, he said, "There are some people who give more importance to their own good, rather than the good of the country."The Prime Minister also continued his pitch to the farmers, who have been one of the key focus areas in the recently announced Union budget. The BJP, he said, has given "TOP" priority to the farmers, he added, explaining, "by TOP, I mean Tomato, Onion, Potato".The focus, he indicated, was also evident in the party's choice for the top job in the state - BS Yeddyurappa, who headed the earlier BJP government in the state. "If farmer's son Yeddurappa becomes the Chief Minister, the Centre's MSP (minimum support price) scheme will be highly successful because he knows the problems of the farmers," he said.Karnataka is the only state in south India, where the BJP won an election. The party is going all-out to wrest power from the Congress in this election. Mr Yeddyurappa led the statewide Parivarthana Rally, whose culmination was being addressed by PM Modi at Palace Grounds in the heart of the city.