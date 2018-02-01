People In Hawai Chappal Can Fly Hawai Jahaaj: What Arun Jaitley Meant Union Budget 2018: "The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has 124 airports, we propose to expand airport capacity to 1 billion trips a year. With this step, hawai chappal-wearing citizens will be able to take the hawai jahaaj," Mr Jaitley said, using rubber flip-flops worn by millions across the country as a metaphor for the masses.

114 Shares EMAIL PRINT Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley said regional air connectivity scheme "Udan" would connect 56 unserved airports New Delhi: Announcing



He said the government's regional air connectivity scheme "Udan" or 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik', would connect 56 unserved airports and 31 unserved helipads.



Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the same phrase while launching the Regional Connectivity Scheme, which he said would boost air travel between smaller cities and make flights far more affordable.



With several elections ahead in states and the national polls next year, the Finance Minister



Announcing Budget 2018 today , Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said "people in Hawai Chappals (slippers) can fly in Hawai Jahaaj (airplanes)" with five times more airports in the country. "The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has 124 airports, we propose to expand airport capacity to 1 billion trips a year. With this step, hawai chappal-wearing citizens will be able to take the hawai jahaaj," Mr Jaitley said, using rubber flip-flops worn by millions across the country as a metaphor for the masses.He said the government's regional air connectivity scheme "Udan" or 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik', would connect 56 unserved airports and 31 unserved helipads. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the same phrase while launching the Regional Connectivity Scheme, which he said would boost air travel between smaller cities and make flights far more affordable.With several elections ahead in states and the national polls next year, the Finance Minister rolled out a budget designed to help distressed farmers and rural areas while boosting growth, jobs and private investment.