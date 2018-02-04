BJP Goes All Out For PM Modi's Big Bengaluru Rally Today The BJP is doing all it can to ensure a big attendance at the rally - particularly since the launch of the Yatra by Amit Shah back in November was poorly attended. There are more than 3,000 police personnel and an additional 1,200 traffic policemen out on the streets this Sunday to make sure the rally goes smoothly.

Share EMAIL PRINT More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for PM Modi's Bengaluru rally. Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds this afternoon to mark the culmination of the statewide Parivartana Yatra of the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa.



Karnataka has Assembly elections in a matter of months and political parties in the state have been turning up the aggression ahead of the polls. BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister



The BJP is doing all it can to ensure a big attendance at the rally - particularly since the launch of the Yatra by Amit Shah back in November was poorly attended. The party's state unit had reportedly opened an online registry and used social media to personally invite young people, techies and prominent citizens to the venue, assuring them of seating arrangements.



There are more than 3,000 police personnel and an additional 1,200 traffic policemen out on the streets this Sunday to make sure the rally goes smoothly.



While the Congress has been focusing more on state issues in its campaign, the BJP has been projecting its national leaders.



A strike called for today on the Mahadayi water sharing issue was called off after the Karnataka High Court cited the Supreme Court's ruling that such protests were illegal. The BJP had questioned the timing of the bandh call. Last month, a strike on the same issue had coincided with the date of a rally by BJP president, Amit Shah, in Mysuru. But protestors who want the implementation of the Kalasa Banduri irrigation project on the Mahadayi issue are observing the day as a black day. They want the Prime Minister to get involved in the issue. Goa has been against the project as the state fears its own water supply from the river could be affected.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed PM Modi to Bengaluru. "...I am glad you are making time to visit the country's start up & innovation hub, Namma Bengaluru today. On behalf of my people, I urge you to find the time for Karnataka's drinking water needs & help us resolve the #Mahadayi dispute," Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted.



The Congress has dismissed the impact of the Yatra. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Working President is the KPCC, told NDTV, "As an opposition party with the Parivartan Yatra they have tried to mobilise public opinion and target us. But unfortunately they had no agenda or material to attack us. So all they were doing is spreading lies and creating disturbance. It was more a Yatra of lies and deceit than any parivartana(progress) in that."



