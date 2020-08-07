PM Addresses Conclave On National Education Policy: Highlights

PM Narendra Modi addresses the conclave on National Education Policy (NEP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is a matter of happiness that no section of the country has stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) has any bias.

"After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the policy has any bias. It is a matter of happiness," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a ''Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy'', via video conferencing.

The conclave is organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the University Grants Commission, an official statement said.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address: