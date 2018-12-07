'PM Modi Acting Like Don': Congress After ED Raids Against Robert Vadra

Enforcement Directorate raided an office of Robert Vadra and residences of his associates. (File)

Terming the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "raids" on the premises of Robert Vadra-owned Skylight Hospitality as "political vendetta", the Congress today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting like a "don" and "persecuting and hounding everyone opposed to him".

In a surprise move, the ED raided an office of Robert Vadra -- the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi -- and the residences of his associates in the national capital region today. Probe teams also searched properties of the businessman's aides in Bengaluru the same day.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the ED, besides raiding Mr Vadra's office in the national capital, also carried out searches in residence of his associate, his sister and her in-laws in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), without any search warrant.

"Politics of revenge and malicious vendetta has today reached its nadir. Modi is acting like a don lording over a criminal empire to persecute and hound everyone opposed to him," Mr Surjewala said.

He said PM Modi is "unnerved" by the "sure shot defeat" in Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana and Chhattisgarh and the raids are aimed at diverting the narrative.

"Modi government in last 54 months has let loose a criminal conspiracy to vilify, denigrate and malign Vadra to settle political scores. As all else failed, Modi government has unleashed all its agencies including ED, CBI and Income Tax to victimize Vadra in an utterly mala fide manner," alleged Mr Surjewala.

