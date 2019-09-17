On Camera, Nagaland Kids Quartet Perform Birthday Song For PM Modi

The video features three kids singing the birthday song while the fourth one is seen strumming guitar.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, four children from Nagaland are seen singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

The video features three children singing the song while the fourth is seen strumming the guitar. The quartet belong to Ungma village in Nagaland's Mokokchung district.

The video has been widely circulated on social media ever since an activist uploaded it on Twitter.

PM Modi landed in Gujarat last night to celebrate his birthday. He flew from Gandhinagar to Kevadia in Narmada district this morning to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada.

He met his mother Heeraben, who lives near Gandhinagar in Gujarat, and sought her blessings.

Heeraben, 98, lives in Raisin village with her younger son Pankaj Modi. After the birthday lunch, PM Modi met his neighbors before leaving.

He later addressed a public meeting in Kevadia, a town approximately 200 km from Ahmedabad.

The Sardar Sarovar project is catering to the needs of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and has benefited people in these four states, PM Modi said.

Despite his busy schedule, PM Modi often visits Heeraben on important days. Soon after winning a massive mandate for a second term in national elections earlier this year, PM Modi met his mother in his home state of Gujarat.

