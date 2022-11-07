'Pressure Getting Too Much': Conman Repeats Charge Against AAP Minister

Sukesh Chandrasekhar requested for an "urgent" CBI investigation into his allegations. (File photo)

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written another letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena requesting a CBI probe against Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and repeating the allegations that have been roundly denied by the party.

The "pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed," Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes in the new letter, calling for an "urgent" CBI investigation.

The conman alleges that he is being threatened by jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and Sandeep Goyal, the police officer removed as chief of Delhi prisons days after Chandrasekhar's allegations surfaced.

"After my last application was released in the media, for two days, I have been receiving serious threats from the jail administration on behalf of Satyendar Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel," Chandrasekhar claims.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal dismissed Chandrasekhar's stunning claims of paying crores to AAP, including Rs 10 crore to Satyendar Jain, as "protection money".

Arvind Kejriwal called the allegations "completely fictitious" and a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the Gujarat election and the Morbi bridge tragedy, in which 135 people died last Sunday.

"They are panicking ahead of the Gujarat election. They did not have to do anything during elections all these years. The BJP and the Congress worked in cahoots. This time, they are struggling because of AAP. They are so desperate that they are using a conman to plant fake news against Satyendar Jain. They also tried to frame Manish Sisodia accusing him of a liquor scam," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Chandrasekhar said he was ready to give evidence to support his allegations. "The truth has to be out as I am not able to keep it inside anymore, I am being harassed, they and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that even in Jail they are involved in high-level corruption," he said in a letter confirmed by his lawyer.

Chandrasekhar also alleged that Rs 50 crore was paid to AAP as he was promised an important party position in the south and a Rajya Sabha nomination. He also claimed Satyender Jain had visited him in Tihar Jail several times and had demanded Rs 2 crore every month.