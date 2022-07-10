NDA Presidential Pick Draupadi Murmu Arrives In Bengaluru To Seek Support

President Elections: Draupadi Murmu arrived in Bengaluru to a rousing welcome.

The presidential candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance -- Draupadi Murmu -- arrived here to a rousing welcome on Sunday.

According to the BJP activists, Draupadi Murmu came by a private jet. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and several other functionaries of the party received Murmu at the airport and greeted her with a shawl, Mysuru 'peta' (turban) and garland.

Later, Draupadi Murmu went to a hotel where she addressed the BJP legislators and MPs, seeking their support.

She would meet also JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence, JD(S) sources said.

Draupadi Murmu had in the past spoken to Deve Gowda seeking his party's support.