Romania's New President Nicusor Dan Is A Math Prodigy With 2 Olympiad Gold, PhD From Paris

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Romania has elected mathematician Nicusor Dan as its new president. Dan secured 54% of the vote, defeating nationalist George Simion. Dan, a former math prodigy, has been Bucharest's mayor since 2020.

Romania has elected mathematician-turned-politician Nicusor Dan as its new president, delivering a clear victory over hard-right nationalist George Simion in a high-stakes runoff election. The 55-year-old secured 54% of the vote, according to AFP, in what is being seen as a strong endorsement of Romania's pro-European Union trajectory and a rejection of far-right, isolationist politics.

Dan, currently serving as the Mayor of Bucharest, is no stranger to success. Long before he entered politics, he was recognised as a math prodigy, winning two consecutive gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in 1987 and 1988.

Notably, he achieved a perfect score of 42 both years, a feat that placed him among the world's top young mathematicians at the time.

Following his Olympiad triumphs, Dan studied mathematics at the University of Bucharest before pursuing advanced degrees in France.

He holds a master's from the prestigious Ecole Normale Superieure and a PhD from Paris 13 University. After returning home, he emerged as a prominent civil activist, known for his campaigns against illegal urban development.

His political rise has been closely tied to a promise of reform and transparency. In his victory speech, Dan said, "Reconstruction begins on Monday," calling the win a "moment of hope" for the country, which borders war-torn Ukraine and is a member of both the EU and NATO.

With his academic brilliance and reformist agenda, Dan's presidency marks a shift in Romania's political narrative - one that blends intellectual rigour with a pro-European vision.