President To Address Goa University Convocation On Saturday

Mr Kovind will arrive in the state on Saturday morning and immediately head to Goa University's annual convocation ceremony, Mr Sawant said.

All India | | Updated: July 05, 2018 15:44 IST
The state government has organised this civic reception in President Kovind's honour.(File)

Panaji: 

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the annual convocation of Goa University on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the state, a senior official said today.

"Mr Kovind will arrive in the state on Saturday morning and immediately head to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium at Dona Paula to attend Goa University's annual convocation ceremony," T S Sawant, Director of State Information and Publicity Department, said.

At 5 pm on the same day, the president would be given a civic reception by the state government at the auditorium of the National Institute of Oceanography, Dona Paula, Mr Sawant added.

"Since President Kovind is coming for the first time in Goa after becoming the president, the state government has organised this civic reception in his honour," Sawant said.

President Kovind will be in the state on Sunday as well, the official said.

