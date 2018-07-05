President To Address Goa University Convocation On Saturday

The state government has organised this civic reception in President Kovind's honour.(File)

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the annual convocation of Goa University on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the state, a senior official said today.



"Mr Kovind will arrive in the state on Saturday morning and immediately head to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium at Dona Paula to attend Goa University's annual convocation ceremony," T S Sawant, Director of State Information and Publicity Department, said.



At 5 pm on the same day, the president would be given a civic reception by the state government at the auditorium of the National Institute of Oceanography, Dona Paula, Mr Sawant added.



