'India's Great Gift To World': President Kovind Tweets Yoga Pics

International Yoga Day: President Kovind tweeted these pictures this morning.

Yoga is "India's great gift to the world," President Ram Nath Kovind said this morning as he shared some of his pictures to mark the International Yoga Day where he could be seen exercising.

"Greetings on #InternationalYogaDay. The ancient science of Yoga is India's great gift to the world. Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene," President Kovind tweeted.

In the pictures, President Kovind is seen performing yoga in a white t-shirt and grey track pants.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness, according to the United Nations. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

For the first time since it was instituted on June 21, 2015, Yoga Day is being marked by digital events year. This year's theme is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning addressed the nation and urged people across the country to embrace yoga to boost immunity at a time when over 4 lakh people are affected by coronavirus.

"Covid-19 attacks our respiratory system. What makes our respiratory system stronger is "Pranayama", which is a breathing exercise. Usually, anulom, vilom are popular "Pranayama" techniques. We should make these a part of our daily routine. There are many yoga exercises that boost our immunity and strengthen the metabolism," PM Modi said this morning.

