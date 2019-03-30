President Kovind, PM Modi Greet People On Rajasthan Day

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Rajasthan on statehood day on Twitter.

All India | | Updated: March 30, 2019 11:55 IST
Rajasthan is the largest state in terms of area and was formed on this day in 1949.


Rajasthan: 

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Rajasthan on statehood day.

"My best wishes to the state for a bright, prosperous and peaceful future," President Kovind tweeted.

PM Modi too tweeted his greetings. "Greetings to the people of state on Rajasthan Day."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "It is a day to commemorate the valour, strong willpower and sacrifice of the people of Rajasthan. Let us resolve to make our state a haven of happiness, fulfilling aspirations of one and all."

RajasthanRajasthan Day

