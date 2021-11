President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people of states on their formation day.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Kerala on their formation day on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into being in 1956.

Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

