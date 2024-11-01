8 States And 5 Union Territories Celebrate Their Formation Day On November 1

Formation Day: November 1 holds immense significance since many states were created on this day.

Eight states and five Union Territories (UTs) are celebrating their formation day on Friday, November 1. These are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (states), and Andaman and Nicobar Island, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Puducherry (UTs), according to official website of the UT of Ladakh. While Tamil Nadu was created on November 1, 1956, with the name Madras, it was officially renamed on July 18, 1967. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted wishes for all these states and X, highlighting their significance and contribution to nation building.

Here's a brief about the states that were formed on November 1:

Andhra Pradesh: This was the first state created on the basis of language. Andhra Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956, when the state of Hyderabad was split up under the States Reorganisation Act.

Karnataka: The state, formerly known as Mysore, was reorganised on November 1, 1956, under the States Reorganization Act, merging Kannada-speaking regions. Known for its vibrant culture and technology hub, Karnataka celebrates "Rajyotsava Day" on November 1 each year with parades, music and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Kerala: The southern state was also formed on November 1, 1956, by merging Malabar, Cochin and Travancore regions. Known for its scenic beauty and literacy achievements, Kerala celebrates its formation with cultural programs and remembrance of the state's rich history.

Madhya Pradesh: Located in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh was reorganised on November 1, 1956. The state celebrates this day as "Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day," featuring colourful parades, traditional performances, and awards to honour local achievers.

Chhattisgarh: It was the 26th state to be created in India, and it came into existence on November 1, 2000. Chhattisgarh is known as the "rice bowl of India", which traditionally refers to the delta region formed by the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Haryana: The state was carved out of Punjab on November 1, 1966, based on linguistic lines. Known for its rich history and significant contributions to agriculture and sports, Haryana celebrates this day with public events and cultural showcases, commemorating its unique identity.

Punjab: On the same day in 1966, Punjab was restructured to form a separate state for Punjabi speakers. Known for its vibrant culture and historical significance, Punjab observes this day with celebrations that emphasise its heritage and achievements.