Ram Nath Kovind Condoles Death Of 'Outstanding Leader' Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Raghuvansh Singh was "true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India", the President tweeted

President Ram Nath Kovind today condoled the death of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and said "Raghuvansh Babu" was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India.

The 74-year-old former Union rural development minister died at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi.

"The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.