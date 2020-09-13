Raghuvansh Singh, Who Quit Lalu Yadav's Party Days Ago, Dies In Delhi

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had fallen critically ill and was on a ventilator (File)

Veteran Bihar politician and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh - he submitted his resignation on Friday - died Sunday morning at AIIMS in Delhi. He was 74 years old.

Mr Singh tested positive for COVID-19 in June, after which he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. He was re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, where he was being treated for post-Covid complications.

His condition deteriorated rapidly over the past two days and he was placed on a ventilator. He died at around 11 AM after complaining of breathlessness, according to news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who this morning was speaking at the launch of petroleum projects in Bihar, began his speech by paying tribute to Mr Singh. "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country," the Prime Minister said.

A long-time associate of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh rattled Mr Yadav and the RJD on Friday by turning in a handwritten resignation letter.

"After (former Chief Minister and socialist icon) Karpuri Thakur's death, I stood by you for 32 years, but no more," he wrote in a not-so-steady hand, adding that he had received love and support from the party.

But Lalu Yadav made it clear he was not giving up on his old friend so easily, and sent back a handwritten reply of his own, writing: "...I cannot believe it... First you get better, then we will talk. You are not going anywhere. Know it."

This morning, shortly after Mr Singh's death was confirmed, an anguished Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted: "Dear Raghuvansh babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am speechless. I am sad. Will miss you very much."

Mr Singh's letter of resignation came months before Assembly polls are due in Bihar.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, also tweeted condolences.

"The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers," he said.

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, a Union Minister from Bihar, also expressed his sorrow, praising Mr Singh as a politician who focused on the issues and fought for social justice.

"The death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singhji, a senior leader of RJD, is a big blow to the politics of Bihar. Raghuvansh babu always did politics based on issues and throughout his life he fought for social justice and the rights of the exploited, deprived and backward. May his soul rest in peace," Mr Paswan tweeted.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh represented the state's Vaishali constituency and was the Union Minister for Rural Development in the Congress-led UPA-I government. He also served as Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, as well as Food and Consumer Affairs.

A politician of nearly four decades, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was widely regarded as an expert in the rural and agricultural landscape of the country and is credited with the conceptualisation and implementation of the NREGA (National Rural Guarantee Employment) Act.

