'After 32 Years, No More': Top Leader Quits Lalu Yadav Party Before Polls

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had been unhappy for some time with the party

One of Lalu Yadav's oldest associates, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, has quit the RJD in a huge setback for Bihar's main opposition party ahead of state elections. The former Union Minister may join Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, say sources.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has been with the RJD or Rashtriya Janata Dal since its inception in 1997 and with Lalu Yadav since their Janata Dal days. He is currently in the ICU at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, being treated for complications after a coronavirus infection.

"After Karpuri Thakur's death, I stood behind you for 32 years but no more," the 74-year-old said in a handwritten note on plain paper to Lalu Yadav. With a not-so-steady hand, he also wrote that he had received much love and support from the party, "please forgive me." According to RJD leaders, the note appeared to rule out any possibility of a change of mind.

Mr Singh had been unhappy for some time with the party, which Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi has been running since his father went to jail on corruption charges.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's letter to the party in June

In a letter to the party in June, Mr Singh had said he was not happy with the sort of people being taken into RJD in recent months.

At the time, five of the eight RJD members in Bihar's upper house had quit and crossed over to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party. Lalu Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi is among the remaining three members of the legislative council (MLCs).

Mr Singh reportedly also complained that "businessmen" were chosen for Rajya Sabha seats.

Sources say when he's out of hospital, Mr Singh may join Nitish Kumar, who took "personal interest" in his treatment and also facilitated his travel to Delhi during the lockdown.