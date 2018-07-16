President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Nod To Assam's Anti-Witch Hunting Bill

After the president's nod, offenses under the act will be non-bailable, cognizable and non-compoundable.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2015, converting it to an Act, almost three years after it was passed by the state Assembly.



The Act, aimed at eliminating the superstition from the society, imposes a punishment of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.



President Kovind gave his assent to the Bill on June 13, making any offence under the Act as non-bailable, cognizable and non-compoundable, according to information available on the official website of the president's secretariat.



Branding people, mostly women, as witches and killing them is an old practice in Assam



Between 2001 and 2017, 193 people -- 114 women and 79 men -- have been branded as witche and killed. 202 cases have been registered by the police during this period, Additional Director General of Police (CID) Anil Kumar Jha said.



To tackle this menace, the Assam Assembly on August 13, 2015, had unanimously passed a Bill, which imposes imprisonment of up to seven years, along with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, for branding someone as a witch. This Bill has now become an Act.





witch

witch

witch