President Kovind Meets PM Modi's Mother Hiraba, Spends 30 Minutes With Her

President Ram Nath Kovind meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba

President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba at her residence near Gandhinagar on Sunday morning.

On the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit, the president and his wife Savita Kovind met the prime minister's nonagenarian mother at her residence in Raisan village, where she lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi.

They spent around half-an-hour with her.

President Kovind met Hira Baa, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The President conveyed his best wishes for her good health. pic.twitter.com/pXba8satJ3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 13, 2019

Later, President Kovind and his wife visited the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra, located nearby at Koba, to seek blessings of Acharya Shri PadmaSagarsuriji.

They were received there by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Earlier, Kovind and his wife arrived in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

