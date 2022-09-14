President Droupadi Murmu To Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral On Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will travel to London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London fromSeptember 17-19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, died at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

President Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of Queen Elizabeth. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on September 11.

During the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, ties between the United Kingdom and India have strengthened immensely. The British monarch played a crucial role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs said.