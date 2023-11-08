President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Badrinath Temple In Uttarakhand

President Droupadi Murmu performed puja that lasted nearly 25 minutes

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Badrinath and offered prayers at the famous shrine.

She was received at the Army helipad in Badrinath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay.

The president had a "darshan" of Lord Badri Vishal (Lord Vishnu) around 11 am and performed a puja in the temple that lasted nearly 25 minutes, said Harish Gaud, the temple committee's media in-charge.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Badrinath temple and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/5p4vYeYVdW — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2023

Chief Priest Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri and the Vedpathis recited Vedic hymns as the president performed the puja, he said.

Ajay offered the president "prasad" and a shawl, Gaud added.

Chief Minister Dhami presented her with a replica of the temple and a basket of local products, among other gifts.

After the "darshan", President Murmu left for HNB Garhwal University in Srinagar to address its convocation ceremony.

