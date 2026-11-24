A pregnant woman died and seven others were injured after an ambulance she was travelling in collided head-on with a vehicle carrying security forces in Manipur.

The horrific incident has been caught on camera, with visuals circulating on social media.

The incident occurred at around 5 am on Monday at Thinungei in the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

CCTV footage of the accident shows the ambulance and the Tata DI pick-up vehicle crashing into each other, and both vehicles turning sideways due to the impact. The ambulance and the pick-up truck appeared to be at high speeds when the accident happened.

The footage also shows the security personnel falling off the pick-up vehicle due to the impact and being unable to get up on their own. About a minute into the accident, a person is seen entering the frame, visibly perplexed at the sight in front of him as he tries to figure out what to do next.

The pregnant woman was killed in the accident and seven others, including four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and three civilians, sustained injuries. The BSF personnel were travelling in the pick-up vehicle, hired by the security force in Manipur.

The woman succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident.

The BSF personnel injured in the accident belonged to the 24th Battalion of the force.

The four injured BSF personnel were evacuated from the site for medical treatment.

The cause of the accident was not confirmed at the time of writing this article.