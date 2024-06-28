Pregnant Woman Dies After Being Given 'Wrong' Injection, Case Filed: Cops

The officer said that the degrees of both the doctors were also found to be fake. (Representational)

A case has been registered against two 'fake' doctors under various sections of the IPC including culpable homicide in the death of a Dalit woman who was allegedly administered a wrong injection, police and Health department sources said.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital for delivery. Her nine-month-old foetus in the womb also died.

Aurai police station in-charge Sachidanand Pandey, while sharing this information on Thursday, said the two on run accused are being searched.

Bhadohi Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar Chak said Ankit Kannaujiya, a resident of Vikrampur under Aurai police station, submitted a complaint alleging that on April 23, he had admitted his sister-in-law Anchal (23) to a private hospital for delivery.

The two doctors, Vinay Kumar Pandey and Shiv Bahadur Yadav, made him deposit Rs 50,000 for the operation and administered an injection which resulted in the death of Anchal and the foetus. Subsequently, both the doctors fled saying there was no oxygen there.

The CMO said an investigation, conducted by Additional Chief Medical Officer A K Maurya, found that the hospital is not registered with the health department.

The CMO said the degrees of both the doctors were also found to be fake.

Along with this, the post mortem report of the the woman and the foetus revealed that the two died due to a wrong injection administered to make them unconscious.

The Aurai police station in-charge said based on the investigation report of the CMO and the complaint of the victim woman's brother-in-law Ankit Kannaujiya, a case was registered against both the fake doctors.

He said both the fake doctors are on run from the hospital and efforts are being made to arrest them.