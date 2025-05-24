Pregnant Woman, 23, Dies At Jaipur Hospital Due To Suspected Blood Mismatch

A 23-year-old pregnant woman died at a Jaipur hospital, with her family claiming that she was transfused with incompatible blood.

The hospital, however, maintains that the condition of the woman was already critical.

The woman, a native of Tonk district, was admitted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital on May 12 with a critically low haemoglobin level, miliary tuberculosis, and other health complications, officials said. She died on May 21.

On May 19, a blood transfusion request was made to the hospital's blood bank based on a test sample that reportedly marked her blood group as A+.

She was administered blood the following day, sources said.

However, during a subsequent requisition, a new sample reportedly indicated that her blood group was B+, raising concerns of a possible mismatch, the sources added.

"I was on leave at the time. On inquiring, I was informed that the patient exhibited a reaction during the transfusion. She was already critically ill due to miliary TB and had complications following intrauterine fetal demise," Swati Shrivastava, the treating physician, told news agency PTI.

The transfusion reaction report mentioned symptoms including fever, chills, haematuria and tachycardia following the process.

The deceased's brother-in-law Prem Prakash told the news agency that the family had no knowledge about the "wrong" blood transfusion.

"The condition of the woman was already critical and negligence related to blood is being investigated," said Deepak Maheshwari, Principal, Sawai Mansingh Hospital.

