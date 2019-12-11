UP Man Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Step Daughter For Asking For Balloon

Police said a case of murder has been registered against the accused and has been detained.

Cops said when they reached the spot, the man was found unconscious, the girl found dead. (File)

Prayagraj:

A four-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather in Prayagraj after she asked for a balloon, the minor's mother claimed on Tuesday.

"By the time police reached the spot the girl was dead and the accused was found in an injured condition. A case of murder has been registered against the accused and has been detained," Brijesh Srivastav, Superintendent of Police said.

The family from Siddharthnagar was living in a rented house in Khuldabad.

"A quarrel broke out between the husband and his wife and the man took his stepdaughter into a room. When police arrived at the spot, the man was found in an unconscious state and the child was dead," Brijesh Srivastav added.

The accused is being treated in a hospital in Prayagraj.

"My husband and I were out to buy medicines when my daughter asked for a balloon. My husband started beating her and when I tried to stop him, he pushed me off the bike and took the girl away with him," said the accused man's wife.

"He returned at around 10:30 pm and locked himself up in a room. I called the police in the morning and found out that he had killed my daughter and injured himself as well," she added.

