Pratyush, India's Fastest Supercomputer, Established At Pune's IITM

Petaflops is a measure of a computer's processing speed.
Christened "Pratyush", meaning the sun, the High Performance Computing (HPC) facility has been established at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and will be a national facility for improving weather and climate forecasts, an IITM release said.
While inaugurating the facility, the minister said that it would be India's number one HPC facility in terms of peak capacity and performance.
