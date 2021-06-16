Prashant Kishor's Impersonators Provoking Leaders Against Amarinder Singh: Police

Police said a criminal case under relevant sections of the IPC has been lodged. (Representational)

Some unknown people, impersonating political strategist Prashant Kishor, has been calling up political leaders to turn them against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, police said on Tuesday.

Mr Kishor is also working as the Punjab CM's principal advisor since March this year.

The Punjab police spokesperson said a criminal case under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, 2000 has been lodged in Ludhiana against some unknown persons who have been calling up various leaders for the last five to seven days, impersonating the CM's principal advisor.

These unknown callers, claiming to be Mr Kishor, had been reportedly encouraging politicians to make public statements against the Punjab CM and to criticize his leadership, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said these callers had also apparently been giving assurances to the political leaders that he would take up the case with the Congress high command in Delhi if they act on his advice.

Mr Kishor had handled the Congress poll campaign in the 2017 Punjab assembly elections.