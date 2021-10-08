Prashant Kishor's 'GOP' Tweet Signals Fallout With Congress

Political strategist Prashant Kishor signaled a fallout with the Congress in a tweet this morning as he linked the recent protests over eight deaths in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur to the hopes of "revival of the GOP (Grand Old Party)-led opposition".

"People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP," he tweeted.