Prashant Kishor Takes Oath MLA In Bihar Assembly After Landmark Win

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor took oath as Bankipur MLA at the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the presence of Speaker Prem Kumar on Monday.

Kishor made a historic electoral debut on August 3, winning the bypoll for Bihar's prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency and dealing a big blow to the BJP, which had held the seat since 1995.

Bagging 64,151 votes, he defeated the BJP's Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes. Kishor garnered 44,827 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his elevation to the Rajya Sabha.

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