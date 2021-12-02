"Not Divine Right Of Individual..." Prashant Kishor's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Prashant Kishor's tweet today is his sharpest attack yet on Rahul Gandhi. (File)

The Congress has lost more than 90 per cent elections in the last 10 years and its leadership is "not the divine right" of an individual, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has said in his sharpest attack yet on Rahul Gandhi, with whom he was in talks just months ago. His strike comes on top of Mamata Banerjee's swipes at the Congress in Mumbai last evening.

"The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress' leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically," Prashant Kishor tweeted this afternoon.

The comments are a direct hit at Rahul Gandhi, who was also the target of Mamata Banerjee's digs yesterday.

"If one does nothing and is abroad half the time, then how will one do politics? For politics there should be continuous endeavour," the Bengal Chief Minister had said in an interaction in Mumbai.