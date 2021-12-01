There's No UPA Alliance, Says Mamata Banerjee After Sharad Pawar Meet

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar met this afternoon to lay out what he called the "Template for 2024". "What is UPA? There is no UPA," said Mamata Banerjee.

Tweeting photos of the meeting, Mr Pawar – one of the key interlocutors of the opposition – posted: "Pleased to meet Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people".

Last evening, Ms Banerjee met Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut. Her meeting with Uddhav Thackeray did not take place as the Chief Minister has undergone a surgery and has been advised isolation.