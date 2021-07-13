Gandhis, Prashant Kishor Meet On Project Sidhu

Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor had last collaborated in the Congress's failed campaign for 2017 UP polls

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, reportedly on the party's turmoil in Punjab.

Mr Kishor, who has held a series of political meetings in the past few weeks, was seen arriving at Rahul Gandhi's home for the meeting.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of efforts to broker peace between the Congress's top two in Punjab ahead of polls next year - Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his chief in-house critic Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Rahul Gandhi had last collaborated with Prashant Kishor in the Congress's failed campaign for the Uttar Pradesh election in 2017.