'No Sign Of Strength': Prashant Kishor's Dig At Amit Shah On CAA Speech

Prashant Kishor has voiced strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) deputy chief and election strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took a shot at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his speech in Lucknow a day ago, in which the BJP leader bluntly ruled out a rethink on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has triggered protests across India.

"Being dismissive of citizens' dissent couldn't be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don't care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don't you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!" Mr Kishor tweeted in reference to the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CAA and the NRC have been accused of being discriminatory against Muslims. While the CAA promises citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the NRC intends to identify undocumented immigrants who came to India after a specified date.

Critics say the CAA makes religion a condition for citizenship for the first time, going against the principles of Indian constitution. Combined with the NRC, the law could be used to target Muslims who cannot prove their lineage, they say.

Despite widespread protests, the government says the law, which came into effect on January 10, is necessary to help those who faced religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

On Tuesday, at a rally organised in support of the law in Lucknow, Amit Shah said no matter how much opposition the law faced, it will be implemented and those protesting can continue to do so.

"I want to say that irrespective of the protests it (CAA) will not be withdrawn," he thundered, adding, "Whoever has to oppose can oppose the act, it is not going to be revoked."

Despite the Nitish Kumar-led JD-U, which rules Bihar in alliance with the BJP, supporting the CAA in parliament, leaders within the party like Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma have voiced strong opposition to the law and the NRC.